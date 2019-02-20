Tributes paid to Retford firefighter Karen Land after cancer battle

Staff at Harworth Fire Station have led tributes to former Firefighter Karen Land, after she sadly lost her battle with cancer.

Karen's mum, Susan, announced on Karen's Facebook page yesterday (February 19) : "It is with great sadness that I have to update you that my beautiful brave daughter lost her fight with cancer this afternoon.

"I appreciate everything everyone has done for Karen in supporting her through her fight."

Harworth fire station tweeted: Rest peacefully now. RIP Firefighter Karen Land - RDS 3/17 XXX from your fellow trainees and all at @nottsfire"

Karen Land, 40, from Retford, was fundraising for life-lengthening immunotherapy treatment in Germany, after the cancer spread to her lungs and brain.