Tributes paid to 'beautiful' 15-year-old boy who died on a Nottinghamshire railway track

The family of 15-year-old Joe Parker who died on the railway in Newark yesterday morning, Thursday, November 15, have paid tribute to their "beautiful" son.

Joe’s parents and sister, said: “On 15th November we lost Joe, a beautiful, kind and thoughtful boy who loved, and was loved by, his family and friends.

"He was the type of person that once you met you would never forget.

"We would appreciate at this time to be allowed to grieve as a family and ask that people respect the need for us to find the strength we need in these tragic circumstances to come to terms with what has happened.”

The family ask for no flowers but instead donations to CASY, a local Newark charity providing Counselling and Support for Young People (www.casy.org.uk).

The family have not released a photo as part of their tribute.