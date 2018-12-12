Nottinghamshire Police issue winter driving tips for motorists

Nottinghamshire Police has issued some winter driving tips for motorists as the temperatures start to drop.

Officers are advising people to be prepared for driving in the winter months.

Their tips are:

* Check your lights and brakes are working effectively, including the handbrake and the fog lamps

* Ensure you check your fuel, oil and water levels, check electrics and make sure your tyres have sufficient tread before setting out

* Ensure your heaters are working and you have added antifreeze to your radiator and windscreen washers

* Be prepapred by having an emergency kit in your vehicle, which should include: ice scraper, de-icer, warm clothes and blankets, torch, boots, first aid kit, jump leads, a spade, a road atlas and sunglasses for the winter glare

* Check the forecast for the day. The morning trip to work might be clear skies and frost, but the changeable British weather means clouds can roll in and the next thing you know you're driving home in snow. Be ready for all eventualities.

* Check weather and travel conditions before and during your journey and make sure you leave extra time to clear your windscreen properly before setting off.