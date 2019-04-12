10 things you're doing that are invalidating your car insurance
We all know that having car insurance is a legal requirement for motorists.
But if your insurance company doesn't hold the correct information about you, or you don't update them on changes of circumstances, your policy may not be valid. Online parts supplier CarParts4Less.co.uk have advised motorists of ten easy to make mistakes that may be invalidating their car insurance.
1. Lying about your main address
Car insurance premiums can vary depending on the postcode as some areas have higher rates of thefts and break-ins. Not putting the address where your car stays every night could see your insurer refusing to pay any claims.
If you use your car to get to work, even if its only a few times a month then your policy must cover commuting. And if you use your car for any other work purposes, such as going to meetings, you'll need business cover.
3. Not informing your insurer about any car modifications
Car modifications can affect your insurance premium if they increase the likelihood of an accident or increase the likelihood of theft. Optional add ons for new cars, including something like fitting a SatNav, can have an impact.
4. Not informing your insurance company of minor accidents
Insurance companies should be informed of small bumps or minor accidents even if you don't intend to claim. This helps if the other driver changes their mind and decides to claim, or if you need to claim after future incidents