Traffic begins to run normally on A1 after vehicle fire

Firefighters have left the scene of a vehicle fire on the A1 at Markham Moor.

Crews at Tuxford and Retford arrived at around 11.30am this morning (Monday, February 4) and say the incident has now been dealt with- however there may still be a build-up of traffic in the area.

The A1 at Markham Moor. Pic: Google Images.

The fire was believed to have been caused by an overheated engine. Nobody is understood to have been hurt.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire said: “Thank you for your patience whilst we have dealt with this incident.”

