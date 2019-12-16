These are all the locations of all the mobile and fixed speed cameras in Mansfield and Ashfield.
The list, published each week by the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership, shows where mobile speed cameras and their crews will be working.
A60 Nottingham Rd/Mansfield Rd, Ravenshead
B6018 Sutton Rd, Kirkby in Ashfield
B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield
A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse
Church Hill, Kirkby in Ashfield, Notts
A631 Gringley to Beckingham (Nr Mutton Lane)
B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop
A612 Main Road, Upton
Spital Hill / Leverton Road, Retford
A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington
A609 Ilkeston Rd/Wollaton Rd/Russell Drive/Trowell Rd, Nottingham
A610 Alfreton Rd, Nottingham
B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham
Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham
A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham
Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham
A609 Ilkeston Road, Trowell
Coppice Road, Arnold
A612 Burton Joyce, Notts
Clifton Road, Ruddington
Mobile speed cameras may also be in operation at additional sites on an ad hoc basis during the week.