Road closed after crash on the A1 near Ranby

Delays are possible after a crash between a car and a van on the southbound carriageway of the A1

The A1 in Nottinghamshire is closed southbound between the A620 for Ranby and the A57/A614 for Upper Morton due to the two vehicle crash.

In addition there is a significant fuel spillage and damage to the barrier.

Nottinghamshire Police are clearing the damaged vehicles and debris.

Traffic is being diverted and should follow the hollow circle symbol.

Exit the A1 into the A620 at Ranby and travel east towards Retford. Once past Retford turn right onto the A638 travelling south via Eaton and Gamston to re-join the A1 at Markham Moor.

There are around five miles of delayed traffic on approach to the scene

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.