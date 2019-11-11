Nottinghamshire roads that remain closed after flooding chaos

A number of roads in Nottinghamshire remain closed after heavy rain and flooding hit parts of the county.
The latest list of closures according to Nottinghamshire County Council are:
A617 – A46 to Kelham
Goosemoor Lane – Retford
Old London Road – West Drayton
Shireoaks Road – Shireoaks
Drivers should still take extra care as a night of rainfall has led to standing water on some roads.
