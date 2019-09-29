Nottinghamshire residents should 'be prepared' for floods as alerts are placed on four rivers

As river levels rise and more rain is on its way flood alerts have been issued for four rivers in Nottinghamshire.

Residents have been told to "be prepared" if they are travelling or live near the River Maun, River Trent, River Leen and River Erewash.

Floods are expected.

A Yellow Weather Warning is in place for the county from Monday till Tuesday.

Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton are most at risk from flooding from the River Maun.

Flooding is expected to start at 1pm today and last till tomorrow.

At the River Erewash, areas around Pinxton, including the Pinxton Wharf access road, Langley Mill, Ilkeston, Stapleford, and the recreation area at Sandiacre are at most risk.

At the River Leen and Day Brook areas most at risk are low-lying recreational areas and roads including High School playing fields on Valley Road and other low lying land and recreational areas.

The River Trent is expected to be high till October 2.

Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around the tributaries of the River Trent in Nottinghamshire, the River Greet, Potwell Dyke, Dover Beck, Cocker Beck, Thurgarton Beck and others.

A spokesman for the government said: "Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."

