Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Blyth crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision in Blyth.

He has been taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for treatment for injuries which are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

The collision happened at about 5.20pm today, December 5.

The road is closed near the mini-roundabout at the top of Retford Road, where the collision happened.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the collision to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 672.