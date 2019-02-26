Three people rescued from flat fire in Worksop

Three people were rescued from a flat fire in Worksop in the early hours of Saturday morning (February 23).

Firefighters from Worksop and Edwinstowe were called to a flat fire on Watson Road in Worksop shortly after 00.40am

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The first floor flat was severely damaged by fire and crews used three hose reel jets, six breathing apparatus and one positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

“Three casualties were led to safety by firefighters, and a fire investigation took place following the incident.”