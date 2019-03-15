A trio of men have been arrested after a 'serious altercation' in Nuthall.

Two men, aged 21 and 24, were arrested during the early hours of today (March 15) on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm .

Three arrested after seven taken to hospital in Nottinghamshire 'knife' altercation

A 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of affray.

All three remain in police custody.

A number of men are said to have been involved, and at least seven have sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment, believed to have been caused by a weapon, possibly a knife.

It’s not currently believed that any of the injuries sustained are life-threatening.

It happened around 11.10pm yesterday at a house in The Paddocks.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, detectives are working hard to investigate the circumstances of this incident and patrols have been stepped up in the local area to provide reassurance.

"We believe the people involved this incident are known to each other.

"Our enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 956 of 14 March 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."