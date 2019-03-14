Thousands of pounds of National Lottery funding has been awarded to community projects in Bassetlaw

Thousands of pounds of National Lottery funding has been awarded to community projects in Worksop and the surrounding area.

More than £4.6 million in National Lottery funding has been awarded to community organisations across the East Midlands.

JOEL the complete package are 'delighted' to have been awarded National Lottery funding

JOEL the Complete Package has been awarded £10,000 for its Sunshine and Rainbows project.

This funding will be used to deliver additional bereavement support activities for parents who experienced the loss of a baby. The project aims to reduce isolation and improve wellbeing.

Emma Pearson, said: “JOEL the Complete Package is delighted and very grateful to have been awarded a grant from the National Lottery .

“The funds awarded will make such a huge difference to families who have experienced the loss of a precious baby and through subsequent pregnancy and parenting after loss by delivering support activities and aiming to reduce isolation and promote positive wellbeing.”

Shireoaks Village Hall has been awarded £10,000 for a refurbishment.

This funding will be used to purchase items that will improve the community space, aiming to refurbish and update the village hall.

And money has been awarded to improve some of the green spaces in Bassetlaw.

Harworth and Bircotes Town Council will receive £9,975.00 which will be used to install floral decorations in the town centre to improve the aesthetic experience of the area.

And Rampton Parish Council has been awarded £7,908.34 which will be used to provide plant tubs and benches for a local green space.

The project aims to enhance the area so it can be used for activities which improve wellbeing.

Matt Poole, senior head of regional funding for the Midlands at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “National Lottery money continues to change the lives of thousands of people across the East Midlands.

“From community-led projects that reduce loneliness and isolation to those looking at ways of tackling bullying among young people, this quarter’s funding has one thing in common – it’s all been awarded to groups with the ideas, knowledge and passion to make the changes they want to see in their local area.”