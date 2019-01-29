The 10 ‘most haunted’ spots in and around Nottinghamshire Every place has its own ghost stories and legends that are passed on through time and Nottinghamshire is no exception. Here is our list of haunted spots that will give you the shivers. 1. Galleries of Justice, Nottingham. Voted the most haunted building in the UK the ghosts of men, women, and children hanged here for crimes as small as theft are said to walks the halls. other Buy a Photo 2. Annesley Hall. Apparitions here include a White Lady, the mistress of a former owner who died during childbirth and laughter in the stable area where a young serving girl also hanged herself. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Newstead Abbey. This former Augustinian priory and ancestral home of Lord Byron is home to spirits such as the Black Friar, Goblin Friar, Rose Lady and White Lady. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Wollaton Hall. Lady Middleton who was paralysed by a fall and confined to her bed is said to still roam this Elizabethan mansion. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3