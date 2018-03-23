Sutton man caught with drugs in motoring arrest

A Sutton man was found with drugs when he was arrested for failing to turn up at court for motoring offences, a court heard.

Darryl Burton was arrested in the Hucknall area, at 2.30pm, on March 22, and a small amount of amphetamine was discovered on him.

Magistates in Mansfield heard he failed to turn up to the court on November 22, last year.

He was stopped while driving a Vauxhall Astra on Wentworth Road, Kirkby, just after midnight on October 24.

Burton, 36, of Taylor Crescent, admitted possession of amphetamine, failing to attend court, and driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared in court, on Friday.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said: “The address that the summons was sent to was an old address and he is certain he gave police his current address.

“That is why the warrant was issued. There is no indication of any poor quality driving.”

He said Burton had completed a drug rehabilitation requirement, with no breaches, in 2015.

“Amphetamine is the drug he has head issues with,” said Mr Hogarth.

Probation officer Sarah Todd said Burton thought he had only been banned for six months, but accepted he only had a provisional licence and should have had a qualified driver with him.

“He uses amphetamine three to four times a week to help him relax after work,” she said.

“He recognises amphetamine use is a problem in his life.”

She added that he is the sole income earner for his family and is due to start a long-term employment contract.

Burton was given a 12 month community order, with ten rehabilitation activity requirement days and 60 hours of unpaid work.

He was given eight penalty points on his licence.He must pay an £85 government surcharge and £85 costs.