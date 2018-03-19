Support the Firefighters Charity by getting your car washed

Firefighters from across the county will be on hand to wash people’s cars in return for a donation to The Fire Fighters Charity.

Car washes will be taking place in various locations throughout March, inlcuding Gainsborough fire station in Nelson Street, on March 24, from 11am to 3pm,

Mark Baxter, area manager response, said: “Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has been taking part in charity car washes for a number of years now and they’re always great fun to be involved in.

“All proceeds will go straight to The Fire Fighter’s Charity, which provides life enhancing support for serving and retired firefighters, and which is completely reliant on donations to continue its work.

“We hope as many people as possible take up the unique opportunity to have their car washed by one of their local firefighters and help raise money for a worthwhile cause.”