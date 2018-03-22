Superstar Lacey is flying high for HOPE

A young girl from Worksop is taking on the challenge of an indoor skydive this Easter to raise money for HOPE Community Services, which helps and supports homeless people in the town.

Lacey Wilson, who goes to St Augustine’s Primary School in the town is taking on the challenge on Monday, April 2.

Previously, Lacey used her birthday money to buy essential foods items for HOPE.

Further to this, she also bought and donated 14 Easter eggs for HOPE’s Easter campaign.

Emma Longmore, development officer at HOPE said: “So far Lacey has raised £125 in sponsorship money, which is fantastic.”

Lacey has been nominated by her teacher to go into the gold book at school for an award.

Her mum commented: “She’s amazing, not just at school, but for all of the kind things that she does, she stands out and makes others see that it is good to be kind”.

For more information on how to fundraise for HOPE, please call 01909 531294.or email: development@hopeservices.org.uk