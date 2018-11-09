Speedy hospital trust staff are getting flu vaccinations done in record time

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals has officially vaccinated 75 per cent of its clinicians against the flu, administering more than 3,800 vaccines to staff directly involved in patient care, 500 more than last year and in record time.

The Trust, which runs three main hospitals in the region, including Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop, as well as outpatient services at various community sites, is believed to be amongst the fastest performing NHS providers in the country in achieving the 75 per cent vaccination rate, as data is still being analysed by NHS Employers

Emma Newman, staff nurse, gets her flu jab from clinical educator Scott Nixon

Moira Hardy, director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals, said: “This has been a truly remarkable achievement and something which outlines the dedication we have, as a trust, to ensure we protect our patients.

“The enthusiasm for this year’s flu campaign has far outstripped our, already high, expectations and I want to thank everyone involved, particularly the vaccination team who have been tireless in their efforts.”