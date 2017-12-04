Special In Bloom winners presented with their awards

The special award winners at this year’s Gainsborough In Bloom competition have been presented with their awards.

Gainsborough received a silver gilt award for the second year running in the large town category and increased its score.

Marshall’s Yard also received a Gold award in the Best Retail and Commercial premises category.

A special judges award was also made to Colin Stubley for his enthusiastic gardening maintenance and colourful planted boxes at the John Coupland Hospital.

The judges also praised the increased support from businesses, local organisations and voluntary groups.

The Secretary of Gainsborough in Bloom, Vaughan Hughes, said: “We are delighted with the results for Gainsborough – it’s a real testament to the hard work of everyone on the Gainsborough in Bloom team who give up their time to make the town look so colourful and well cared for.

“The group is entirely comprised of volunteers and relies on grants and donations to help improve the town’s appearance and environment for all to enjoy.

“Anyone interested in helping or supporting us can contact me on 07738397032 or visit the website, www.gainsboroughinbloom.co.uk.

“We are also pleased to announce Gainsborough Rotary Club have donated 5,000 crocus bulbs which need to be planted on the Thorndike Way area near the Tractor Roundabout.

“This will make a lovely display in the spring on one of the key entrances to the town.

“We plan to plant the bulbs on the morning of Sunday, December 10, meeting at Wellington Street at 10am.”

Anyone who can help with the planting is asked to go along to the site. Tools and clothing will be provided.

Vaughan added: “We will be there until early afternoon so people are welcome to come and go as they please to help.”