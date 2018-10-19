Sir Kevin Barron calls for Commons Speaker to step down after damning report into MPs’ behaviour

The report by Dame Laura Cox QC into bullying and harassment of House of Commons staff will not shock anyone who has worked in Parliament for any length of time, writes Sir Kevin Barron, MP for Rother Valley.

For too long, staff have been treated as lesser human beings.

Some former and current MPs have chosen not to believe that normal workplace standards applied to them.

In any other company, the police would have been involved.

Last month I announced my intention to stand down as chairman of the standards committee.

Throughout my tenure, I tried to implement changes to increase the transparency of the committee and the Commons itself.

The culture change has to come from the top, and I no longer believe that the Speaker, John Bercow, is the correct person to provide that leadership and he should step down.

He has introduced many welcome procedural changes during his tenure but questions about his own behaviour towards staff still linger.

There is a feeling among staff that if allegations against the Speaker can be ignored, then the chances of any other complaint progressing are slim.

I also believe that the scope of allegations that can be investigated must be widened, and the time limit lifted, as Dame Laura has suggested.

It is a sad truth that many staff feel that they cannot make a complaint until they have left the employment of the House for fear of being penalised in their careers.

As Dame Laura correctly stated: “Members of Parliament are elected representatives, but their mandate does not entitle them to bully or harass those who are employed in the House to support and assist them.”

I could not have put it better myself.