Singing star Reuben chosen to join prestigious national choir

A student from Worksop Youth Choir can now count himself among the best young singers in the country after successfully auditioning to become a member of the National Youth Choir.

Reuben Apostol, 13, a student at Outwood Academy Portland is one of the many talented young singers who receive training whilst at the same time having fun at choir practice.

The choir is lucky to be led by a Ruth Massey, who has sung professionally with some of the most prestigious chamber choirs in the world.

It was she who recognised Reuben’s talent and exception singing voice and suggested he should audition for the highly acclaimed National Youth Choir.

After a challenging audition, Reuben had to wait more than two weeks to find out whether he had been successful or not but eventually the news came through that he had been successful.

Worksop Youth Choir meets every Monday from 6pm to 7pm at Holy Family School.

Visit www.worksopyouthchoir.uk for more details.