Show support for your high street this Christmas and enjoy an hour of free parking in Gainsborough

Shoppers are being reminded to support their high street this Christmas while also enjoying one hour of free parking as they do their shopping.

As the Festive Holiday season is approaching, don’t forget that you are able to enjoy one hour free parking in all council owned car parks in Gainsborough.

When nipping into the town to pick up Christmas gifts for loved ones, remember to make good use of this free parking initiative.

Coun Judy Rainsforth, ward member for Gainsborough hopes that the one hour free parking will ‘boost’ footfall in the town.

She said: “I would encourage shoppers to utilise the one hour free parking in the centre of Gainsborough.

“We hope this will encourage people to shop locally and support businesses and traders, especially over the busy Festive season.”

West Lindsey District Council introduced the offer from April 1, to encourage more visitors and shoppers to the town centre.

The free hour parking is part of the council’s car parking strategy, which plans to increase the number of spaces available in Gainsborough by 43 per cent over the next two years.

As previously reported, 67.9 per cent of people who responded to the survey opted to allow the first hour of parking to be free and charged thereafter between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

Motorists will still need to collect a ticket from the machines and place it in their vehicles to display, this includes pay by phone users.

Also with immediate effect, car parking permits are now back on sale to purchase one please contact Customer Services on 01427 676676 or call into the Guildhall at Marshall’s Yard.

Full details can be found on the council’s website.