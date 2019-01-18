Shoplifter with 170 + convictions stole aftershave to buy drugs in Mansfield

A homeless man who stole aftershave from Boots in Mansfield to feed his drug habit has over 170 previous convictions, a court heard.

Duane Langford helped himself to £33 of fragrances from the Four Seasons store, on December 21, £57 on December 28, and £28 on December 29.

“On each occasion he was recognised by security staff,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“He tested positive for cocaine and opiates at the police station.”

He said Langford was in breach of post-sentence supervision after missing appointments with the probation service on December 10 and 14, and he failed to attend court on January 4.

Langford was last before the courts in August last year for harassment and breaching a restraining order.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, urged magistrates to impose a suspended sentence so Langford, who has a “resurgent heroin problem”, could continue to work with the probation service.

He said the thefts were “relatively unsophisticated”, but he had a “long history of dishonesty” with over 170 convictions.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said Langford was not suitable for a drug rehabilitation order because he misses appointments and was not really engaging with drug workers.

Langford, 39, admitted the thefts and the Bail Act offence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Langford was given ten weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £119 compensation to Boots.