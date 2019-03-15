Serlby Park pupils plant more than 200 new trees at their school as part of Government scheme

Serlby Park Academy in Harworth has planted 233 trees thanks to a national tree planting project.

The Greenwood Community Forest, one of 12 community forest initiatives in England, helped the school to plan a planting scheme including hedgerows and a small woodland which will be used as an area for outdoor learning.

Serlby Park Academy pupils have planted more than 200 trees

More than 200 children from years two to five were involved in planting a variety of trees including hawthorn, field maple, holly, birch, rowan, crab apple and oak.

Gillian Fotheringham, head teacher, said: “Being on a new-build site means that we have few trees around.

“The result of being part of the Trees for Learning project with the Greenwood Team is that we will be able to improve our outdoor learning areas dramatically.

“We look forward to learning about the wildlife who will make our trees their home and enjoy the shade and tranquillity that the trees will one day provide.

“To know that our children will have planted them is an extra special added bonus.”