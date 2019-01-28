Series of events to mark Gainsborough Heritage Centre’s 25th anniversary

The Gainsborough Heritage Centre is enjoying the New Year and would like to invite the people of Gainsborough to pop along to visit and support the Centre’s new exhibitions.

This year, the Association is celebrating it’s 25h anniversary with a series of events.

If you would like to support the Centre this year by joining and becoming a member of the Heritage Association to help raise essential funds for maintenance and running costs then you will receive a quarterly newsletter and discounts in the Centre’s shop and tea room.

Membership costs are £15 running from January to December and there is also an opportunity to become a life member of the Association for only £100.

You can also volunteer and help lend the team a hand with lots of roles available to help run an exciting Centre. Each volunteer is required to be flexible gaining experience in running a thriving tea room, talking to visitors about the historical displays, researching and helping with fundraising events.

Linda Clarke, volunteer coordinator, said: “The Heritage Centre is a brilliant place for volunteers to grow as we have many training opportunities from fire warden and first aid training to in-house training on the till, tearoom as well as the archives and exhibitions departments.”

The Centre and Exchange tea room is open every Tuesday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Last Admission is at 3.30pm. Contact the Heritage Centre if you would like to arrange a group visit.

For more information visit www.gainsboroughheritage.co.uk or call 01427 610526.