Selfless eight-year-old who donated birthday money to homeless praised with Guardian Rose

A selfless little girl who captured hearts by saving up her birthday money to donate to the homeless has been praised for her kindness with a Guardian Rose.

Eight-year-old Lacey-Mai Wilson, who is described as someone who “can’t do enough for the world”, was presented with the accolade in a surprise ceremony on Tuesday (March 27).

A Year 3 pupil at St Augustine’s School in Worksop, Lacie-Mai was nominated by senior teacher Laura Gee.

Laura said: “Lacey-Mai is a kind and extremely compassionate individual.

“She cares greatly for people less fortunate than herself.

“Last year, she donated food brought with her own money to Bassetlaw Food Bank through school.

“But recently she has saved her birthday money for months and spent it on buying food for the homeless over the last cold spell we had.

“She donated all the food to the charity HOPE Community Services on Queen Street.

“She has particularly focused her attention on the homeless during the winter season and is always making her mum buy drinks and meals for people who are on the street.

“The compassion this child had shown is amazing and she is only eight-yearss-old.

“Lacey-Mae definitely deserves recognition for her amazing efforts.”

Lacey-Mai’s next challenge will see her take on a sponsored indoor skydive in aid of HOPE.

The determined youngster has already raised an impressive £125 for the charity but is determined to increase her donation.

You can sponsor Lacey-Mai at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lacey-wilson.

