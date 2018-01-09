Search is still on for a new tenant to take over former Lidl supermarket

The former Lidl supermarket in Gainsborough remains empty as West Lindsey District Council are yet to find a new tenant.

West Lindsey District Council (WLDC) bought the former Lidl site, in the town which overlooks the River Trent as part of the a wider regeneration parking strategy to create new leisure, retail and housing in the town centre as well new car parking.

The council’s car parking strategy plans to increase the number of spaces available in Gainsborough by 43 per cent over the next two years.

The council is currently marketing the existing retail unit to secure a tenant for the medium term, until the wider regeneration plans come to fruition, however no one has been found yet.

In the mean time the site has been turned into a pay and display car park and has been renamed Riverside Car Park.

Leader of Gainsborough Town Council, Coun Matt Boles, said: “I welcome the fact that WLDC have purchased this site and believe this is exactly the kind of investment they should be making as it is local and benefits residents.

“In the short term it is good news that the car park is currently being renovated and extended.

“Residents and businesses alike have made it clear that the town centre area is short on parking so this being turned into a public car park and extended can only be a good thing.

“In the long term now that the council owns the site it opens up the possibility of extending the riverside walkway so it runs the length of the town which I’m sure many people would welcome.

“It also allows scope for other kinds of riverside development which I strongly support.

“Obviously the negative point at the minute is the shop unit standing empty, however I have been reassured that there is plenty of interest in taking it on so hopefully this will materialise as we do not need or want to see anymore empty units within the town.”