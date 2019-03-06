Sculpture unveiled to launch Retford in Bloom

A specially commissioned piece of artwork has been unveiled to mark the launch of Retford in Bloom.

A crowd gathered on Carolgate in Retford to see the artwork which was unveiled by chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, David Challinor.

The sculpture has been created by artist and designer, Kenny Roach from West Street Galleries, together with ideas and metal work from students Millie Cave, Arun Neilson and Liam Dawson from the Inspire Learning Programme.

Kenny said: “Apart from the fact that I’ve had my eye on that space for some time I welcome any opportunity where the community can come together and just ‘create’.

“Being able to include students from the Inspire Learning Programme also makes me feel there’s an investment in the future somehow.

“It’s also inspired someone to write a poem which is just amazing and we’re hoping to publish it in the very near future.”

Requests to support a community floral artwork project reflecting the colour and uplifting effect of floral displays from the Retford In Bloom campaign, were met with enthusiasm and funding from Notts County Council, Bassetlaw District Council, Inspire Learning, the Rotary Club of Retford and Retford Lions, and the permission of HSBC for the use of their premises.

The Retford in Bloom campaign is supported by North Notts Business Improvement District and Retford Civic Society.

It helps to brighten the high streets with hanging baskets, flags and Christmas trees, it also leads the Front Gardens Competition and the Best Pub Display as well as the ever-popular schools potato growing competition.

The Kings Park volunteers also support the parks department in maintaining our award-winning town centre park which continues to have superb floral displays every year.

To find out more about any of these activities and to get involved contact rcs@retfordcivicsociety.org.uk or visit www.retfordcivicsociety.org.uk.