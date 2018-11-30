Rother Valley MP says Labour will put the police back on the front foot in fight against crime

Labour has a plan to make Britain safer and tackle rising crime, writes Sir Kevin Barron MP.

Labour is calling on the Government to urgently recruit 10,000 police officers, to put the police back on the front foot, and engage in proactive policing to tackle the rise in serious violence.

Sir Kevin Barron MP

Labour’s pledge on neighbourhood policing will reverse the ‘crisis’ and put officers back in the communities where they can collect voluntary intelligence and build relationships which help in the fight against serious crime and terror.

This week in Parliament, hundreds of Tories voted to remove the ban on high- powered rifles from the Offensive Weapons Bill.

The police warned they have no known protection against the rifles and demanded they be prohibited.

It is a disgrace that the Government have rejected that advice.

Labour will also legislate to ensure safe staffing levels in the ambulance service and the NHS and properly fund social care easing pressure on the police as the ‘service of last resort’ and freeing up officers to fight serious crime.

With long-term absence and voluntary resignations at record highs and a recruitment crisis for detectives, Labour will help to ease the burden on over-stretched officers, end the pay cap and give police officers the consolidated pay-rise they deserve.

Labour has a fully-funded plan to re-open 1,000 Sure Start Centres.

And it plans to introduce a statutory youth service to ensure a minimum level of youth provision as part of a national education service to support young people giving them the best start in life as well as guidance and support.