Rother Valley MP says Holocaust reminds us all that prejudice and bigotry have no place in the world

This week I signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, writes Sir Kevin Barron MP.

In doing so, I pledged my commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day and honouring those who were murdered during the Holocaust as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

Holocaust Memorial Day is marked annually on January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

In the lead up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of commemorative events will be arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘Torn from Home’.

Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Rother Valley and across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.

As the Holocaust moves from living history, to ‘just’ history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.

I would encourage my constituents to show their support for such an important day.

The Holocaust did not start in the gas chambers but with hate-filled words

Our mission is to educate young people from every background about the Holocaust and its contemporary relevance.

We must never forget the victims of the Holocaust and we must also continue to challenge anti-semitism, prejudice and bigotry in all its forms.