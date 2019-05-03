Rother Valley MP says action must be taken now to tackle threat of an ecological crisis

This week in Westminster, Labour held a debate about the climate emergency Britain is facing, writes Sir Kevin Barron MP.

Urgent action is needed to tackle the escalating ecological crisis.

Unless we act rapidly to reduce the carbon dioxide we are releasing into the atmosphere, we face catastrophe.

That is why this week I will be voting in Parliament to declare an environment and climate emergency.

The UN’s Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change has made it clear that serious action has got to be taken on climate change in the next decade.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organisation, meanwhile, has found that the impacts of climate change are driving global temperatures towards increasingly dangerous levels.

Everything the Government and we in Parliament do must therefore be judged by whether we are making progress on reducing carbon emissions and fighting the effects of climate change.

This means doing things in an entirely different way, so we have a permanent low-carbon sustainable economy.

Labour is committed to ensuring 60 per cent of the UK’s energy comes from zero-carbon or renewable sources within the next 12 years.

And I believe we should be looking to create a zero-carbon economy by 2050.

We must use all the powers of Government to decarbonise the economy, implementing a green industrial revolution.

Thank you once again for contacting me on this issue.

That we face a climate and environmental emergency is undeniable.

I can assure you I will continue to press for the Government to recognise this and act to bring about a zero-carbon future for everyone.