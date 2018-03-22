Rogue traders are claiming to work for Lincolnshire County Council

Property owners are being warned to be aware of rogue traders claiming to work for Lincolnshire County Council’s highways department, offering driveway repaving and other tarmacking services.

Senior Lincolnshire Trading Standards officer, Sally Gray, said: “We are very aware of this issue. In past years, it has tended to be business premises that have been targeted, so places like haulage yards or farm businesses. We are not currently investigating any particular case with rogue traders claiming to be from the council, but it is something that is always on our radar.

“We would always advice residents against entering into a contract with anyone who knocks on their door.”

David Culy, from the Lincolnshire Safeguarding Adults Board, said: “Everyone is vulnerable to cold callers, but this is particularly true for elderly consumers who are often targeted by rogue salespeople offering to carry out work on their home or garden.

Residents or businesses concerned about services and products for sale in this way in any part of Lincolnshire can report sightings to Lincolnshire Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Service on 03454 04 0506.