Weather experts are warning of the possibility of 'one or more significant snow events' later this month.

The Met Office's UK outlook for Friday, January 19, to Friday, February 2, states: "We will see spells of rain, showers and strong winds moving across the country, along with a risk of one or more significant snow events, especially at the start of this period."

After a wet and windy start to 2018, it is set to turn colder over the weekend.