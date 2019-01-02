Rise in number of blue badge holders in Nottinghamshire

The number of parking badges for people with disabilities has gone up in Nottinghamshire in the past 12 months.

There are 42,794 people with a Blue Badge, according to the latest figures from the Department of Transport, compared to 41,998 in 2017.

That's 5.2 per cent of the population, higher than the rate for the whole of England of 4.2 per cent.

Across the country, 2.35 million badges have been given out by local authorities to people with disabilities or individuals and organisations concerned with their care.

The badges allow the holders to park closer to their destination and remain for longer and are valid for three years.

In Nottinghamshire, in the 12 months to March 2018, 15,851 new badges were issued, 6,846 automatically and 8,930 after a further assessment.

But the data shows that just 55 per cent of those automatically eligible for a badge have one.

Kamran Mallick, chief executive of Disability Rights UK said that a difference in blue badge usage across the country was partly the result of the availability of accessible public transport. He said that people in rural areas were more dependent on cars.

He said: "The blue badge scheme is an important and essential part of ensuring that we, disabled people, can participate and live our lives in society.

"With public transport not universally accessible the use of a car is essential for many.

"Being able to park closer to the destination is essential for badge holders and can mean the difference between going out or not.

"If we are to truly have an inclusive society that works for everyone, the Blue Badge is an essential component of this."

In 2019 the scheme will be extended to allow people with 'hidden disabilities' such as autism and mental health problems to apply.

Sarah Newton MP, minister for disable people, health and work, said: "It is absolutely right that disabled people are able to go about their daily life without worrying about how they will get from one place to another.

"We're taking an important step forward in ensuring people with hidden disabilities get the support they need to live independently."