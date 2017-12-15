REVEALED: What inmates in our prisons will be tucking into on Christmas Day

Prison bosses have revealed the menu inmates in English prisons can expect this Christmas.
The special menus, published on gov.uk and on offer at facilities across England, vary slightly from prison to prison, but most offer up to four different lunch options to inmates.
Inmates at HMP Nottingham can choose from :
Sliced roast turkey or sliced roast beef with
Pigs in blankets
Stuffing ball
Seasonal vegetables
New potato
Roast potato Gravy
Halal choice: Halal Roast Beef
Vegetarian Choice/Vegan choice: Vegetable Steak Pie
Diversity Choice: Tandoori Chicken
Dessert: Christmas Pudding and custard
And those at HMP Ranby have the option of:
Soup of the day & half a baguette
Roast Half Chicken
Salmon en croute
Vegan schnitzel
Kilted Sausage
Sage & Onion Stuffing
Roast Potatoes
Seasonal vegetables
Gravy
Christmas Pudding & Custard Slice
Inmates at HMP Whatton can choose from:
1. Roast Beef (Halal)
2. Roast Turkey, Chipolata and Stuffing (Non-Halal)
3. Homemade Vegetable Pastry Lattice (Vegan Adapted)
4. Homemade Fish Cake & Sweet Chilli Sauce
Roast Potatoes
New Potatoes
Brussel Sprouts
Baby Carrots / Garden Peas
Gravy
Christmas Pudding (No alcohol) and Vanilla Flavoured Sauce
(Special Diets Alternative) or Fresh Fruit