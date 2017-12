The Retford Rotary Club have donated a whopping £3,000 to Worksop homeless support charity HOPE.

The generous donation will allow the charity, based on Queen Street in the town centre, to rennovate their utility room located in their 14-bed homeless hostel.

The facility offers a place for people sleeping rough to freshen up, take a warm shower and do their laundry if needed.

Funds were allocated from Retford Members’ Charity Fund, The Retford Club’s Percy Laws Fund and Rotary District support.