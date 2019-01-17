Retford Rotarians £5,000 support for cancer treatment centre

Retford Rotary Club has donated £5000 to help support men diagnosed with prostate cancer, and their families, in Bassetlaw.

The cheque was presented to Aurora Wellbeing in Worksop and the money will be used to continue to offer prostate cancer services throughout 2019.

Retford Rotary Club has donated �5,000 to Aurora Wellbeing

Aurora supports men diagnosed with prostate cancer at any stage of their treatment.

This includes a four-week prostate course, an ongoing prostate support group, and a support group designed for partners of patients diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Aurora Wellbeing, based in the old library buildings on Memorial Avenue in Worksop, offers a free package of support for anyone in Bassetlaw affected by cancer, or living with a long term health condition, along with their family, friends and carers.

Eddie McGarvey, Retford Rotary’s president said, “We are keen to support this service, as we are convinced it improves men’s confidence and helps them recover after the shock of a cancer diagnosis and the treatment.

“We know how hard it is for charities such as Aurora to raise cash for their programmes and are really pleased to support them with a grant of £5,000 for this year.”

The prostate programme at Aurora focuses managing the emotional consequences of a diagnosis and treatment of cancer, diet and nutrition, fatigue, relaxation and sleep, urological and sexual health concerns.

Rotarian Brian Marchant explained that the Rotary Club is also working with a urology consultant to introduce a screening programme that will offer more men a chance of a blood test and examination to detect evidence that they may have prostate cancer.