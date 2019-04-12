Retford racer Scott has sights on championship glory with opticians sponsorship deal

An opticians in Retford is again sponsoring an up and coming motorbike road racer this year as the store continues its campaign to support local sporting talent.

Specsavers Retford took the opportunity to support Scott Stone towards the end of the No Limits Metzeler Newcomers 600 campaign last year and will now be supporting him during this year’s campaign too.

Road racer Scott Stone with Karen Allen, store manager at Specsavers in Retford.

The team at Specsavers decided to sponsor Scott due to his commitment to the sport, his natural talent and the fact that he is a local resident.

The sponsorship agreement through Specsavers has given Scott a platform to succeed on the track.

At the end of last season Scott was able to take part in the race day at Donington Park, where he achieved two podium finishes.

Scott has since made the necessary upgrades to his bike, undertaken coaching sessions to hone on his technique and carried out extensive testing out of season on his bike ready for the new season.

He said: “I was extremely grateful to the team at Specsavers Retford for believing in me last year and I’m delighted that they are supporting me again this year.

“Through their sponsorship last year and the extensive testing we carried out we now have a really strong bike, as we were no were near quick enough last season.

“We should now be in a position to challenge for podiums on a regular basis this season, with the aim of competing for the championship.

Karen Allan, store director at Specsavers Retford, added: “We are delighted that as a team we can support Scott again this year as he aims to win the championship.

“It’s great to see a local resident succeed, especially someone who is so dedicated and committed like Scott.

“Scott will also be booked in for regular eye tests at the Retford store to ensure that his eyesight remains in optimum health throughout the season.”

And all the pre-season work paid off at the first round of the season at Donington Park in Leicestershire where Scott got off to a great start coming away with one third place finish and three second place finishes.

Scott continued: ‘The first round at Donington Park was absolutely amazing and I can’t thank everyone who supports me enough.

