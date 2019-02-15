Retford mum of five who is battling cancer says she has ‘deteriorated quite rapidly’

A Retford mum of five who is battling terminal cancer has left emotional message on Facebook saying she has ‘deteriorated quite rapidly’ and could only have a few weeks left.

Karen Land, 40, was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2017 and has since been trying to raise the funds she needs to travel to Germany to receive treatment.

A post on the Team Karen Land Facebook page from today (Friday, February 15) said: “Not the best update I am about to make I am afraid.

“I’ve deteriorated quite rapidly in the last four to five days with my breathing, energy levels and generally just feeling really unwell and tired.

“I spoke to my professor on Wednesday and he told me the chances of this chemotherapy is less than 10 per cent and if it didn’t have any effect I would only have a few weeks left due to how widespread it is.

“Bit of a shock hearing how little time I could have left.

“I am now in the hospice for the next week to try and get my breathing a little better under control and try and get more comfortable.

“Can’t believe how quickly I’ve declined. I am so sad at the thought of leaving my children and not being there for them.

“Just a few precious weeks with them.

“I’ve fought and fought this with everything I’ve had and will continue to do so but it looks like I am losing the battle.

“The hospice has been amazing so far, nothing seems like to much trouble for them.

“Everything seems so surreal at the moment, can’t believe this is happening.”