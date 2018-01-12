Retford man jailed for seven years for burglary and fraud

A burglar who targeted two properties in Nottinghamshire, has been locked up for seven years.

Jonathan Downes, 33, formerly of Rufford Avenue, Retford, was found guilty of two counts of burglary by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 11 January 2017).

The court heard that Downes entered the two properties, off Main Street, Laneham, while the occupants were asleep at around 4am on 20 July 2017.

The occupants of one of the properties were woken after hearing noises. They found cash had been taken from drawers, bank cards were missing and a tablet computer had been taken.

The victims quickly cancelled their bank cards but there had been a number of attempted transactions, with Downes managing to successfully withdraw £300. This was subsequently refunded by the bank.

The court heard that a female occupant of the neighbouring property burgled by Downes woke to find him in the kitchen near the back door. He said ‘I won’t hurt you’ several times to the woman before fleeing on foot empty handed.

Downes pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud, committed on 20 July 2017, and received a concurrent sentence of 12 months in prison for each.

He also admitted a theft from a shop in Worksop on 14 July 2017, for which he was handed a three month concurrent sentence, received six month concurrent sentences after pleading guilty to two counts of fraud, committed on 13 July 2017, and a 12-month concurrent sentence after pleading guilty to a theft on 13 July 2017.

Downes received a 32-week prison sentence, to be served consecutively, for breaching a suspended sentence order.

Speaking after the sentencing Inspector Mike Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We’re very pleased with the sentence given to Downes. His despicable actions left the victims feeling very upset, distressed and unsafe in their own homes.

"I would like to thank the community for their patience during this complex investigation and also our officers who worked tirelessly on this case which enabled us to charge Downes and bring him before the courts."