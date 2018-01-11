Retford man charged with five sexual offences

A Retford man has been charged with five offences relating to the Sexual Offences Act.

Gary Cordall, 44, of St Swithuns Green, Retford, was arrested on Monday 8 January 8).

He is is due to appear in at Mansfield Magistrates' Court today (Thursday 11 January).

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "A man has today been charged with five offences relating to the Sexual Offences Act.

"Gary Cordall, 44, of St Swithuns Green, Retford, was arrested on Monday (8 January) and is due to appear in at Mansfield Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Thursday 11 January)."