Residents concern that traffic will only get worse if more homes are built in Retford

Plans to build more than 170 houses in Retford have been objected to by residents.

The application which has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council is to build 171 houses on land north of Bigsby Road, Retford.

One resident against the plan is Andrew Middleton who lives in Cornwall Road. He is worried about the increase in cars and traffic in the area if the homes are approved.

The proposal is for traffic to enter and leave the development site via Bigsby and Palmer Roads onto Tiln Lane.

He said: “If the application is allowed it could add hundreds of additional vehicle movements to already serious traffic problems, on top of the extra traffic from the 175 houses already approved on Tiln Lane.

“The current application is just phase one. If that succeeds, it will no doubt be followed by phases two and three and how many more cars will that mean?”

Colin Muller, chief executive of Muller Property Group, said: “We are aware of the concerns raised by the local community following the submission of our planning application to Bassetlaw District Council.

“Muller Property Group has worked closely with Bassetlaw District Council’s Highways Team from the onset of the application process to undertake a full traffic assessment of the area.

“We will continue to liaise with the local authority in the coming months and implement any improvements to the highway network in line with their specific requirements.”

As well as the houses a new play area has been allocated.

Retford is one of two core service settlements in the district and benefits from a number of local services including convenience and comparison retail, primary and secondary schools; public houses and restaurants, a hospital, healthcare centre and doctor surgeries; in addition to a theatre, museum and leisure centre.

The site itself is within 500m of a primary school, doctors surgery and a public house and less than 1km away from the nearest supermarket and the centre of Retford is 1.3km south of the site.