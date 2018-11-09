Renewed appeal for missing Connor, 16, last seen in Retford

A Nottinghamshire Police have renewed an appeal to find a 16-year-old who was last seen in Retford 15 days ago.

Connor Cooper was originally reported missing from the Lenton area at around 5pm on October 21.

Connor Cooper

Since he went missing, he was seen in South Yorkshire, but then traveled back to Nottinghamshire and was last seen in Retford on October 25.

Connor is white, of slim build and is around 5ft 10ins tall. He is described as having brown curly hair and was last seen wearing a black tea shirt with a rip in the front, black shorts, white socks and sliders.

Nottinghamshire Police said it is "concerned for his safety".

A police spokesman said: "If you have seen Connor, know where he has been staying or have any other information, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 740 of 21 October 2018. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."