Ravenshead surgeon breached court curfew

A retired surgeon who is being monitored by electronic tag in Ravenshead breached a curfew because the equipment was faulty, a court heard.

Members of the monitoring team called twice at Vivek Srivastava’s Regina Crescent address and rang him “numerous times” to check if he was complying with the 9pm to 7am curfew, imposed by Manchester magistrates, on September 3.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said Srivastava was going through “difficult matrimonial problems” in Manchester, and was living with his father.

He said both visits by the monitoring team where carried out at night, after Srivastava had gone to bed and he was unable to hear them because of “a fault with the monitoring system.”

Srivastava, 53, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “It’s difficult to view this as anything other than a wilful breach, but I am told that this is a matter of equipment not working.”

He extended the curfew by 32 days and ordered him to pay £60 costs, but amended the order to allow him to go on holiday.