Rattlejag ready for annual Boxing Day dances

The Rattlejag morris dancers from Retford will again be staging their annual Boxing Day shows at pubs in Everton and Gringley-on-the Hill

Moira Ruff, from the group, said: “Boxing Day is a great time to get out and about after all the indoor Christmas festivities.

“And one great suggestion is to join with folk, friends and family at a charming old rural pub and be entertained by the age-old customs of morris dancing, live traditional music and old-style mummers.

Rattlejag’s dancers will first the Blue Bell at Gringley-on-the-Hill at 12noon, followed by a music session inside with AVID musicians.

After this, the group will move on for another performance outside the Blacksmith’s Arms in Everton at 1pm, with an opportunity to join in the revelries.

This will be followed by music and a chance to wonder at a mumming play (based on one originating from East Drayton) in the welcome warmth of the pub.

Both venues are situated off the A631 Bawtry to Gainsborough road.

For further information, visit the website at www.rattlejagmorris.org.uk.

Alternatively, follow Rattlejag Morris on Facebook or call Jayne Rose on 01522 703510.