Raise funds for your favourite charity by taking on the Dawn Rose challenge

Are you looking for a new, exciting way to raise funds for your organisation or your favourite charity?

If so, the Friends of Dawn Rose at Chesterfield Canal Trust have a great idea – pull a 70-foot long, wooden narrowboat along the canal from Shireoaks to West Stockwith and back.

Do you want to be part of this year's Dawn Rose sponsored boat pull?

The fourth Dawn Rose sponsored boat pull will start on April 25 and finish on May 12.

The journey has been split up into 21 sections which vary from less than one mile to four miles, and no locks to nine – you choose which section suits you.

There is a £50 fee payable to the Friends of Dawn Rose and after that, everything else that you raise goes to your chosen good cause.

Harnesses will be supplied and the Friends will steer and manage the boat.

To find out more, visit the Chesterfield Canal Trust website, email dawnrose@chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk, ring 01246 477569 or write to Sponsored Boat Pull, Friends of Dawn Rose, Hollingwood Hub, 22 Works Road, Chesterfield, S43 2PF.