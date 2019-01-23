Rail passengers face disruption between Nottingham, Mansfield and Worksop

Pssengers using East Midlands Trains' services between Nottingham and Worksop are currently facing disruption because of a fault with the signalling system at Kirkby.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Trains said: "We are currently unable to run our trains between Nottingham/Mansfield/Worksop in either direction.

"At present we are expecting the line to reopen in the next two to four hours.

"It may then take a further hour to reintroduce our timetable on the affected route.

"At present Network Rail have specialists on site working to fix the fault."

The spokesperson added: "We are running rail replacement buses between Nottingham/Mansfield/Worksop in place of the services that we are unable to run.

"This will mean that journey times are extended.

"Please allow extra time to travel."