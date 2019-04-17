Pupils at a Bassetlaw primary school visit care home residents once a week to brighten their day

School children have been visiting residents of a care home to help brighten up their day.

Since September a small group of Reception pupils from Whaley Thorns Community Primary and Nursery School in Nether Langwith have been visiting Langwith Lodge Residential Home every Monday for two hours.

Annette Lupton, Whaley Thorns Community Primary and Nursery School headteacher, said: “The children and staff absolutely love visiting their friends at the Lodge each Monday and when they return back to school, they can’t wait to tell everyone all about it.

“Our children have a newfound confidence. Their speaking, listening and communication skills have really developed and some of our more reluctant speakers transform into complete chatterboxes when they are with the residents.

“The residents bring a wealth of life experience and stories, which our children love to hear about.

“They really bring out the best in each other.”

The school children’s visits have included participation in music sessions and exercise classes, as well as arts and crafts lessons. The themes and activities of these visits change regularly to reflect the children’s topics and any seasonal events and occasions.

The programme is varied to ensure everyone remains interested and engaged.