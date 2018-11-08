Prolific offender gets interim order after shouting and swearing in Retford street

A prolific offender from Retford has become the subject of an Interim Criminal Behaviour Order after breaching one of the conditions set out in a town centre public space protection order.

Adam Cartwright, aged 19, of no fixed address, breached the Retford town centre PSPO.

On April 9, he was witnessed outside CEX, Spa Lane, shouting or swearing in a manner which caused annoyance, harassment, alarm or distress to people in or around the area of the PSPO.

Due to this breach, Cartwright was issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100, which was not paid within the permitted timescale.

Cartwright appeared at a court hearing in Mansfield, where he admitted breaching the PSPO.

As a result of the conviction, the council applied for a criminal behaviour order, which was contested by Cartwright.

However, the court felt it was appropriate to grant an interim CBO that ensures Cartwright must abide by a number of conditions until December 7, when the full CBO will be considered.