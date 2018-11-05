Primary school applications open in Nottinghamshire

Applications for next September's primary school places have now opened in Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire County Council which deals with the admissions has warned parents not to leave it too late before applying.

A county council spokesman said: "We cannot stress strongly enough that by applying late or selecting only one or two preferences you may substantially reduce the chances of getting your child into one of your preferred schools.

"Last year, of those families that were not successful for any of their primary school preferences 67.3 per cent had expressed only one preference.

"It will take around 15 to 20 minutes to apply online, and you can save the form at any point and come back to it later

"Once you've submitted your application you can still change your four school preferences right up until the closing date - just make sure you submit your changes."

The deadline for secondary school's has already passed.

Many schools are over subscribed including Croft Primary School, Sutton, which has space for 60 new pupils but has an expected number on roll of 420.

Apply for a place here